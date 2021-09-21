BiggBoss Telugu 5: Priya Nominates Lahari, Says She Spends More Time With Men of House

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has completed its two weeks, and the show has already seen two evictions. In the latest episode, a nomination task was given, and the contestants had to stamp the name of other contestants for eviction on the “Wall of Shame" and also have to give their reasons for the same.

The nomination task began and Sreerama Chandra started the process by nominating Anchor Ravi and Maanas on the tiles arranged on the wall of shame citing the same reason he gave the week before. And then many contestants nominated each other citing their reasons.

But tensions flared up when Priya selected Lahari for eviction and accused her of spending more time with all the men rather than women. When Lahari condemned the allegations against her, Priya stated that she saw Lahari and Ravi hugging each other near the washroom at midnight.

Meanwhile, both the contestants, Lahari and Ravi, strongly stood against the claim made by Priya. In response to Priya’s claim, he hit back, saying that she can’t make such statements here. Lahari said that Priya has no right to make a statement like this about her. Furthermore, Ravi clarified that it was just a friendly hug. He asked now after the allegation what her daughter would think of him.

Sunny came in the support of Lahari and Ravi and nominated Priya for the eviction. He said that Priya can’t judge anyone like this. Justifying her statement, Priya denied any misinterpretation, saying she said what she saw.

The nomination process was paused when the three got emotional after the argument. Other contestants tried to console the trio. Priya apologized for her claim and to everyone in the house and especially to Lahari.

