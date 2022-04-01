Bigger and Better: Budget of SS Rajamouli's Next With Mahesh Babu Revealed

Director SS Rajamouli, whose most recent release RRR shattered box office records one after another, is now gearing up for his next with Mahesh Babu in the lead. The latest report doing the rounds is about the budget of the new venture, which is said to be more than that of Rajamouli’s latest outing RRR.

Expected to be the most expensive film ever made in the Telugu film industry, the SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu film’s budget is reportedly Rs 800 crore. For the unaware, RRR was made on a budget of Rs 550 crore. The yet-to-be-titled film is going to be backed by producer KL Narayana under his banner Sri Durga Arts.

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the shooting for this film is expected to take place in the Jungles of Africa. With a huge budget, the film will hit the screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages.

Meanwhile, many are speculating that the story of the new thrilling venture is similar to that of the Hollywood movie James Bond. However, the film’s screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad has clarified that the final story is not yet complete.

Despite its grandeur, Rajamouli is eyeing to complete the shooting of this project in less than a year. While affected by the pandemic, RRR took nearly 4 years to wrap.

RRR, the fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR, has so far raked in over Rs 500 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy completing his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram Petla. The upcoming action entertainer has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

