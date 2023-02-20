CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Biggest Blessing': Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 6 Months of Son Vayu With Adorable Video, Hubby Anand Reacts

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 14:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Sonam Kapoor shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she talked about her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja completing six months. Her husband Anand Ahuja dropped a sweet comment on the post.

It’s been six months since Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor embraced motherhood by welcoming baby boy Vayu into her life. To celebrate the special day, the happy mummy has shared a special note for her little munchkin.

The first photograph comes from Sonam and Vayu’s playtime diaries wherein the duo can be seated in what appears to be their living room. Surrounded by toys, mom Sonam helps the little munchkin to make the most out of their fun time together. While Sonam has opted for a breezy yellow-striped pajama set, her baby boy looks adorable in all whites as he relaxes on the former’s lap. If the picture is anything to go by, it seems that a tiny playball has got the entire attention of the little munchkin.

In another video, Vayu dressed in a white kurta and pajama is rolled over a play mat with plenty of toys stealing his attention. Fascinated with the various objects in front of him, he keenly tries to grab some on his own as mom Sonam seemingly films the moment. While sharing the adorable post, the Saawariya actress penned a sweet note calling being a mom to be the biggest blessing of her life.

“6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and I couldn’t have asked for more,” she wrote alongside the celebratory post. Take a look at it here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of celebs from the industry chimed into the comments section to react.Anand Ahuja was among the first to post, he wrote, “Pajama partyyyyyyy ," Rhea Kapoor’s comment reads, “Masis boy ." Maheep Kapoor wrote, “❤️❤️❤️." Bipasha Basu added, “Awwww God bless the cutie ❤️."

It is yet unclear how Sonam Kapoor plans to celebrate the special day, but dad Anand Ahuja has dropped some hints in the comment section. He seemingly stated that the occasion calls for a “pajama party”, however, it seems it’ll be a close-knit affair. Meanwhile, new mom Bipasha Basu also showered love for Vayu and wrote, “Awwww God bless the cutie.” Soni Razdan, Zoya Akhtar, and Bhavana Pandey were among the many others who dropped red hearts for the mom and son.

It was back in 2018 when Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in her Bandra house. Three years later they became parents to baby boy Vayu in August 2022.

