Biggest Goof Ups Made by Bollywood Celebrities in Recent Past

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a video where he can be seen reciting a Hindi poem titled “Ruke na tu". In the now removed video, Bachchan had claimed that the words were penned by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He later acknowledged that the poem is actually written by poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

He shared the same video on Twitter after editing the portion where he mentions that the poem was penned by his father. He also wrote in Hindi alongside the video: “Ruke na tu ke rachaiyta: Prasoon Joshi."

Here are some of the biggest goof ups made by Bollywood celebrities in the recent past:

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta had mixed up the names of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan with Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. She had tweeted, “Prithviraj Chauhan is r new CM; he’s the namesake of a fearless Rajput King! We hope he can b an inspiring leader & do justice 2 his name (sic)!"

Sidharth Malhotra

At an awards show, Sidharth Malhotra was on stage when he had called Citylights actress Patralekha as “Patrakar". He later apologized for it. Patralekha had bagged the Most Promising Actor (female) award.

Alia Bhatt

During a rapid-fire on Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt was asked who was the President of India. She had confidently replied, “Prithviraj Chavan". Alia had appeared on the show with her Student Of The Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Anushka Sharma

She had mixed up the names of former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, while paying homage. She had tweeted, “Very sad to hear about the passing of APJ Kalam Azad. Loss of an inspiring visionary and a wonderful soul. May his soul RIP (sic).”

Anu Malik

Malik, who presented the award for Most Entertaining Actor In A Comedy Role at Big Star Entertainment Awards, had announced Nishant Bhandari instead of Nushrat Bharucha. Director Luv Ranjan quickly got up from his seat and went on the stage to say that he perhaps he was referring to Nushrat Bharucha.

