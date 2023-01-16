BIGHIT Music Breaks Silence on BTS' Jimin's Solo Album, This is What They Say

BTS member Park Jimin, popularly known as Jimin, is all set to make ARMYs’ hearts pound again with his melodious voice. The vocalist of the group is prepping to make his debut as a soloist. The D-day might be closer than expected. Jimin is setting the anticipation high with the reports of him making a solo debut in February. ARMYs can prepare themselves for an entire album release. Its specific release date is being coordinated and should be announced soon. BigHit Music, the label under which the mega-popular K-pop boy band BTS is signed, has also made a brief comment, according to reports circulating on Naver. They have mentioned that Jimin's new album release “will be released after the schedule is confirmed."

While fans have showered immense love on BTS as a group, they have not been reserved about showing their appreciation for the members' solo careers either. Previously, the rappers of the group have mesmerized ARMYs with their unique styles. Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, wowed the fans not only with the release of his 2022 album, Jack in the Box but also set the stage on fire as he headlined Lollapalooza. He also delivered a show-stopping performance on the live show, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

More recently, the leader of the group, Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM made ARMYs’ heart thump with his latest solo album Indigo. His lyrical genius shined through in a masterpiece of an album that fans have come to call the leader’s finest album.

Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, has two albums to him name. Released under his alias, Augst D, the last album D-2 released in 2020 earned the fans’ appreciation. The surprise solo mixtape broke countless records worldwide. His collaboration with South Korean singer PSY, for That That, broke the Internet.

Meanwhile, the oldest member of the group Kim Seokjin, popularly known as Jin, also left the ARMYs with a musical gift before his departure for his 18-month Mandatory Military Service. He collaborated with Coldplay for the single Astronaut. The youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, also known as Jungkook, made headlines with the 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack, Dreamers.

Jimin has also given fans a glimpse of what they can expect out of his solo album with his collaboration with Korean singer Ha Sung-Woon. The duo enchanted listeners with the soothing With You track for the Our Blues, Original Television Soundtrack. He has also recently surprised the fans with a collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the latter’s first comeback in six years with VIBE.

