Bigil Director Atlee Reveals Plans to Work with Shah Rukh Khan in the Future

Atlee is a name that has already become well known for his work in cinema. While he has written and directed only five films to date, each of his films have been a success with the audiences and have won numerous awards. Nevertheless, the one thing that fans are aspiring to see the director work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The discussion surrounding Atlee collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan has been active for a while now. After a recent tweet by the filmmaker, it seems that the possibility of his working with Shah Rukh Khan is closer to happening.

Ahead of the release of his fifth film Bigil, Atlee initiated an #AskAtlee session. During the session an SRK fan asked him whether the two would be working together soon. Atlee replied that he and Shah Rukh Khan have mutual respect for each other and that the two would be hopefully working together soon.

i have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it.#AskAtlee https://t.co/3pPL2sXcAz — atlee (@Atlee_dir) October 24, 2019

Atlee's latest film Bigil is a sports action film starring Vijay and Nayanthara. It was made on a budget of Rs. 180 crore which is the highest budget ever for any of Atlee's films. Bigil also marks the third consecutive film where Atlee and Vijay have worked together. Nayanthara had previously worked with Atlee in Raja Rani which was his debut film as a solo director. Prior to that Atlee had worked as an assistant director on a number of films alongside director S. Shankar.

