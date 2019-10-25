Bigil Director Atlee Reveals Plans to Work with Shah Rukh Khan in the Future
During a Q&A session on Twitter an SRK fan had asked Atlee whether the two would be working together soon.
Image: Twitter
Atlee is a name that has already become well known for his work in cinema. While he has written and directed only five films to date, each of his films have been a success with the audiences and have won numerous awards. Nevertheless, the one thing that fans are aspiring to see the director work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The discussion surrounding Atlee collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan has been active for a while now. After a recent tweet by the filmmaker, it seems that the possibility of his working with Shah Rukh Khan is closer to happening.
Ahead of the release of his fifth film Bigil, Atlee initiated an #AskAtlee session. During the session an SRK fan asked him whether the two would be working together soon. Atlee replied that he and Shah Rukh Khan have mutual respect for each other and that the two would be hopefully working together soon.
i have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it.#AskAtlee https://t.co/3pPL2sXcAz
— atlee (@Atlee_dir) October 24, 2019
Atlee's latest film Bigil is a sports action film starring Vijay and Nayanthara. It was made on a budget of Rs. 180 crore which is the highest budget ever for any of Atlee's films. Bigil also marks the third consecutive film where Atlee and Vijay have worked together. Nayanthara had previously worked with Atlee in Raja Rani which was his debut film as a solo director. Prior to that Atlee had worked as an assistant director on a number of films alongside director S. Shankar.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Alia Bhatt Goes Nostalgic on Mom Soni Razdan's Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post with Childhood Pic
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Balika Vadhu Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Trying to Eat Dead Snake as It Gets Stung By Wasp
- Marvel-ous: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Transforms Into a Marvel Superhero