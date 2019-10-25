Bigil Early Review: Fans Hail Atlee's Film as Vijay's Best Performance

After much wait and anticipation, Tamil star Vijay's Bigil released on Friday. Bigil is a sports action film written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram. In the film the actor will be seen as a football coach. It also has Nayanthara as the female lead, while AR Rahman has scored the music.

Impressed by Vijay's performance, fans are calling the film his best till date. Reviewing Bigil, while one of the fans wrote, "It's perfect. Witty dialogues, some romance, action, even oru thadavai chinna azhunaen. Effects arent great, but arent bad. Songs are super. Subtitles are clear and expressive. Absolutely you must see it." Another tweeted, "Love you @actorvijay Thalaivaaaaa vera level #Bigil One of the best made kollywood movies ever. Must watch in theater with family (sic)."

Here's how fans reacted to Bigil after first day, fist show:

In #Bigil intermission. It's perfect. Witty dialogues, some romance, action, even oru thadavai chinna azhunaen. Effects arent great, but arent bad. Songs are super. Subtitles are clear and expressive. Absolutely you must see it #BigilReviewHappily waiting for 2nd half — Samantha [சமந்தா] (@NaanSamantha) October 25, 2019

Love you @actorvijay Thalaivaaaaa vera level ❤❤ #Bigil One of the best made kollywood movies ever Must watch in theater with family #BigilReview 4/5Thank you for such a lovely movie @Atlee_dir @arrahman Thalaivan pinni pedal eduthirukaru Happy diwali Guys ❤❤ — ㄒR卂ᐯ卂N匚ㄖR乇 (@Yummmy_2002) October 25, 2019

#BigilReview : Truly #Verithanam ! Paisa Vasool entertainer.. Kudos to the entire team. A sure shot winner at the BO @Ags_production @Atlee_dir #ThalalathyVijay #Nayanthara @arrahman and all the girls who played players pl book ur seats rite away! #BigilDiwali rocks pic.twitter.com/H0BkJbkL0y — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 25, 2019

First Half Excellent , 2nd half Emotional and Power Packed Performances ....Atlee Screenplay Thalapathy Vijay Gonna Smash BO Records Once Again #Bigil #BigilReview — ™ (@Pokirodu) October 25, 2019

Blockbuster first halffffff Rayappan BIGIL scenesss so emotionalll @actorvijay annaaaa acting pichi peaksssass nayantara ar rahman sir BGM blockbusterrrrrrrrr 250 cr gross confirm . 2nd half is bonus #Bigil #BigilReview #BigilDiwali — Sarileru Samsheraa (@mahesh_ranbir) October 25, 2019

#BigilReview [4/5]-One word to sum it all up. #VERITHANAM @Atlee_dir delivers a Diwali BLOCKBUSTER! #ThalapathyVijay is phenomenal.The scale is huge, and from cast to the technical aspects, they all shine! Fantastic message aswell. A MASS festival treat for audiences! #Bigil — Guru official ™ (@GuruLeaks) October 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Bigil on Wednesday became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji. Directed by Atlee, the film happens to be Vijay's second film to get an emoji after Mersal. Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter. These are superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala and Suriya's NGK.

Bigil, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles, features Vijay in dual roles of a father and a son. As the father, Vijay will be seen in a gangster avatar, while he plays the coach of a women's football team as the son.

Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed in Telugu as Whistle. Both the versions of the film will hit the screens on Friday. The makers spent Rs 6 crore just to erect a football stadium for a pivotal sequence.

