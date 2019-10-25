Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigil Early Review: Fans Hail Atlee's Film as Vijay's Best Performance

After much wait and anticipation, Tamil star Vijay's Bigil released on Friday. It is a sports action film written and directed by Atlee and has Nayanthara as the female lead, while AR Rahman has scored the music.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
After much wait and anticipation, Tamil star Vijay's Bigil released on Friday. Bigil is a sports action film written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram. In the film the actor will be seen as a football coach. It also has Nayanthara as the female lead, while AR Rahman has scored the music.

Impressed by Vijay's performance, fans are calling the film his best till date. Reviewing Bigil, while one of the fans wrote, "It's perfect. Witty dialogues, some romance, action, even oru thadavai chinna azhunaen. Effects arent great, but arent bad. Songs are super. Subtitles are clear and expressive. Absolutely you must see it." Another tweeted, "Love you @actorvijay Thalaivaaaaa vera level #Bigil One of the best made kollywood movies ever. Must watch in theater with family (sic)."

Here's how fans reacted to Bigil after first day, fist show:

Meanwhile, Bigil on Wednesday became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji. Directed by Atlee, the film happens to be Vijay's second film to get an emoji after Mersal. Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter. These are superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala and Suriya's NGK.

Bigil, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles, features Vijay in dual roles of a father and a son. As the father, Vijay will be seen in a gangster avatar, while he plays the coach of a women's football team as the son.

Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has been dubbed in Telugu as Whistle. Both the versions of the film will hit the screens on Friday. The makers spent Rs 6 crore just to erect a football stadium for a pivotal sequence.

