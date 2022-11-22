Bigil Fame Amritha Aiyer Looks Stunning In Black Co-Ord Set

Amritha Aiyer is one of the popular faces in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her Tamil debut in the 2018 film Padaiveeran, followed by her Telugu debut with Red in 2021. Since her debut, the actress has successfully managed to etch a special place in the hearts of fans. Besides being a phenomenal actress, Amritha is also known to be a fashion icon.

Recently, the diva made head turns with two pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Amritha is seen rocking a black co-ord set. Her outfit comprised a black sleeveless peplum top with bow detailing and a matching skirt, both featuring white prints. The 28-year-old opted for a nude makeup look and kept her tresses open as she effortlessly posed for the lens.

Check out Amritha Aiyer’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amritha - Thendral (@amritha_aiyer)

Upon seeing the snaps, several fans showered her with red heart and fire emojis in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amritha Aiyer was last seen in the Tamil romantic comedy film Coffee With Kadhal. The movie was directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu, A. C. S. Arun Kumar and Shanmugam under the banners of Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media. Apart from Amritha, the film also starred Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth and Malvika Sharma in the lead roles.

Amritha will next be seen in the Telugu-language superhero film Hanu Man, directed by Prasanth Varma and bankrolled by Prime show Entertainment. The upcoming film also stars Teja Sajja in the lead role, along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinai Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in the supporting roles. The movie is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

