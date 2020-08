Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Thanks Centre For Nod To CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked the Centre for its expeditious nod to his government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The state government had made a recommendation to the effect on Tuesday evening, shortly after the deceased actor's father spoke to the DGP, expressing the wish that investigation into the case lodged here by him, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide, be handed over to the central agency.

"The Centre has accepted the state government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case lodged by the father of Late Sushant Singh Rajput. Our thanks to the Union government for the same. Hope this would help in a better probe and ensure justice," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता द्वारा पटना में दर्ज कराए गए मामले की सी०बी०आई० जांच कराने हेतु राज्य सरकार की अनुशंसा को केंद्र ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार को धन्यवाद। आशा है कि अब बेहतर जांच हो सकेगी और न्याय मिल सकेगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 5, 2020

Also Watch Disha Salian's Kin Files Complaint With Mumbai ACP Alleging Harassment From Media | CNN News18

Rajput was found dead inside his Bandra residence on June 14. On July 25, his father KK Singh, who resides in Rajiv Nagar locality of the city, lodged an FIR with the local police station, dissatisfied with the tardy pace of investigation by the Mumbai Police.

Singh has also alleged that Mumbai Police failed to take note when the actor's family expressed apprehensions in February that he faced a threat to his life, and did not act upon his complaint, made just a day after his son's death, against "named" persons.