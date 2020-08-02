Bihar DGP on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: No Information Shared by Mumbai Police

As the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput's death gets murkier with new revelations leaping out of the dark everyday, two probe teams have been trying to get a foot-hold -- the Mumbai Police who have been at it for over 45 days and the recent new entrant their Bihar counterparts post July 25.

Allegation were raised that a four-member police team from Patna, which went to Mumbai to probe in to the alleged suicide of the 34-year-old actor who belonged to Bihar's Purnea, has not been getting cooperation from their Marathi counterparts.

Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey spoke to the media about the alleged non-cooperation by Mumbai Police in their investigation and said, "There is a problem as we haven't yet received even the basic documents related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now."

There is a problem as we haven't yet received even the basic documents related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. We don't ve post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. pic.twitter.com/skYqDL0juh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Sushant had died on June 14 in his Bandra residence and Mumbai Police is yet to register an FIR. It was on July 25, that the late actor's father registered the first FIR in the case at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna. Sushant's father KK Singh registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members for abetting his son to commit suicide. After the case was registered, Bihar Police reached Mumbai and started investigating the case.

Rhea Chakraborty has, however, approached the Supreme Court to shift the case to Mumbai. A decision in this regard is to be made on August 5 in the top court.

(With inputs from IANS)