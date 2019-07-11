Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bihar Diaspora Demands Hrithik Roshan's Film 'Super 30' be Made Tax Free

The Bihar diaspora in the Gulf countries Wednesday has demanded that the Bihar government declare 'Super 30', the biopic based on the life of the institution's founder Anand Kumar, tax free.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Bihar Diaspora Demands Hrithik Roshan's Film 'Super 30' be Made Tax Free
Image: Instagram
The film on the Patna-based institution will hit the screen on Friday.

The film on the Patna-based institution will hit the screen on Friday.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is credited to have shaped the careers of over 400 poor children since the inception of Super 30 in 2002 by providing them free food, lodgings and classes to help them qualify in the different IITs of the country.

The biopic also highlights the passion and struggle for education of the students who hail from the underprivileged sections and how a simple teacher brings about a turnaround in their lives.

The government of Bihar must come forward and make this movie tax free as it is a film every Bihari should feel proud of—that a man of humble origin could rise to such heights by dint of sheer hard work and dedication without caring for lost opportunities, said Obaidur Rahman, chairman of Bihar Foundation, Saudi Arabia.

The Bihar Foundation had been formed by the state government to connect natives of the state living in other parts of the country and abroad, including in Gulf countries.

The film is the story of a man who feels for the poor and draws strength from his own poverty-stricken past to make them dream big and chase it to bring about generational change, Rahman said.

It is a "must watch" film highlighting the story of an inspiring teacher who motivates his students to forget about worries arising out of their indigent conditions and script remarkable success, said Parwaiz Siddiqui, the general secretary of Bihar Association in Dubai.

He has been echoed by Akbar Khan of Bihar Fraternity, Oman, Shahabuddin Baze Sadaf Udu of Qatar, Prakash Sharma of Bihar Fraternity of Germany among others.

