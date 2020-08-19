Bihar Did Everything As Per Law in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Nitish Kumar

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision for a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that everything was done as per the law in Bihar. He also denied any kind of politics in the matter.

After the apex court ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case, the Chief Minister on Wednesday said: "After the Supreme Court's decision, it is now clear that whatever was done in Bihar was constitutional, legitimate and as per the law."

Expressing happiness over this decision, Nitish said, "This is a victory of justice, not of us. We have followed the Constitution and after this decision, it is believed that the family will now get complete justice."

Asked if there was any politics in it, he said that it has nothing to do with politics, it has a relation with law and justice only.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister of Bihar Neeraj Kumar said that with the decision of the Supreme Court, the public's trust in the judicial system has been strengthened.

He said that non-cooperation by the Mumbai police with the Bihar police team which went to Mumbai for investigation following the registration of a case by Sushant's father and quarantining Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, was to obstruct the probe.

He said that on the request of family members, the Chief Minister recommended a CBI inquiry, which has also been approved by the Supreme Court.