'Sushant Singh Rajput Case Would've Been Solved If...': Bihar's Ex-DGP on 'SSR Was Murdered' Claim

Bihar’s former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey has reacted to a shocking claim made by an ex employee of Mumbai’s Cooper hospital that Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered". Roopkumar Shah, who had allegedly witnessed postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, on Monday claimed that the actor didn’t die by suicide and his body had “marks of fracture". Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn’t present any proof to back his claims.

Pandey said that the truth may finally come out with the support of the current government in Maharashtra. “Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the entire situation,” said Gupteshwar Pandey while talking to ANI.

Former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Panda was in-charge of the probe team of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case before taking an early retirement and joining JDU.

He further alleged that during the investigation the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team of officers sent from Bihar. “Mumbai police’s behaviour towards a team of officers sent from Bihar was unethical and it was then that I believed they were hiding something. An IPS officer was sent who was kept under house arrest. My team and I did not get enough time for investigation. If I would have got 15 days the case would have been solved and the case would not have been handled the way it is being done,” said Gupteshwar Pandey.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Roopkumar Shah said he was speaking about the SSR case now because he retired from service in November this year. “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years,” Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant in Cooper hospital, where SSR’s mortal remains were taken for postmortem, told news channels.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here