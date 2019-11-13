Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bihar Jail Superintendent Ajeet Kumar Becomes Fourth Crorepati on KBC 11

Ajeet Kumar, a jail superintendent from Hajipur in Bihar, became the fourth crorepati in the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Tuesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihar Jail Superintendent Ajeet Kumar Becomes Fourth Crorepati on KBC 11
Image: Twitter

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 got its fourth Rs 1 crore winner of the season on Tuesday. Ajeet Kumar, a jail superintendent from Hajipur in Bihar became the fourth crorepati in the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show. Ajeet won the fastest finger first on Monday and sat on the hot seat. He walked away with Rs 1 crore on Tuesday.

For those who missed watching Ajeet's Rs 1 crore moment, the question on the new crorepati of KBC 11's screen was, "Which was the first British satellite to have been launched successfully by a British rocket?" The options were: A) Ariel 1, B) Prospero, C) Miranda, D) Zicron.

Ajeet opted to take his only remaining lifeline 50-50 for the question. The two options that remained on his screen were B) Prospero and C) Miranda. After a lot of thinking, he chose the option B) Prospero, which was the right answer.

After answering the 15th question of Rs 1 crore, Ajeet had exhausted all of his four lifelines. He then moved to the 16th question for the highest prize money of the quiz show of Rs 7 crore. The question was, "Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 International fifties on the same day in two different matches?" The options were A) Nawroz Mangal, B) Mohammad Hafeez, C) Mohammad Shahzad, D) Shakib Al Hasan.

The correct answer was option B) Mohammad Hafeez. But Ajeet played safe and decided to take home Rs 1 crore.

Ajeet Kumar started playing KBC 11 as a rollover contestant and started playing for Rs 25 lakh on Tuesday. He had two lifelines - 50:50 and expert help - left with him when he started to play on Tuesday.

After winning Rs 1 crore, Ajeet told The Indian Express that with the prize money he would want to help building rehabilitation centres for convicts.

Four contestants so far have become crorepati in the ongoing Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The first one was Sanoj Raj from Bihar's Jehanabad followed by Babita Tade, who was a cook at a government school in Maharashtra. Gautam Kumar Jha, a senior section engineer in the Indian Railways became the third crorepati of the season, and is followed by Ajeet Kumar. All the crorepatis have won Rs 1 crore.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram