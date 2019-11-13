Bihar Jail Superintendent Ajeet Kumar Becomes Fourth Crorepati on KBC 11

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 got its fourth Rs 1 crore winner of the season on Tuesday. Ajeet Kumar, a jail superintendent from Hajipur in Bihar became the fourth crorepati in the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show. Ajeet won the fastest finger first on Monday and sat on the hot seat. He walked away with Rs 1 crore on Tuesday.

For those who missed watching Ajeet's Rs 1 crore moment, the question on the new crorepati of KBC 11's screen was, "Which was the first British satellite to have been launched successfully by a British rocket?" The options were: A) Ariel 1, B) Prospero, C) Miranda, D) Zicron.

Ajeet opted to take his only remaining lifeline 50-50 for the question. The two options that remained on his screen were B) Prospero and C) Miranda. After a lot of thinking, he chose the option B) Prospero, which was the right answer.

After answering the 15th question of Rs 1 crore, Ajeet had exhausted all of his four lifelines. He then moved to the 16th question for the highest prize money of the quiz show of Rs 7 crore. The question was, "Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 International fifties on the same day in two different matches?" The options were A) Nawroz Mangal, B) Mohammad Hafeez, C) Mohammad Shahzad, D) Shakib Al Hasan.

The correct answer was option B) Mohammad Hafeez. But Ajeet played safe and decided to take home Rs 1 crore.

Ajeet Kumar started playing KBC 11 as a rollover contestant and started playing for Rs 25 lakh on Tuesday. He had two lifelines - 50:50 and expert help - left with him when he started to play on Tuesday.

After winning Rs 1 crore, Ajeet told The Indian Express that with the prize money he would want to help building rehabilitation centres for convicts.

Four contestants so far have become crorepati in the ongoing Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The first one was Sanoj Raj from Bihar's Jehanabad followed by Babita Tade, who was a cook at a government school in Maharashtra. Gautam Kumar Jha, a senior section engineer in the Indian Railways became the third crorepati of the season, and is followed by Ajeet Kumar. All the crorepatis have won Rs 1 crore.

