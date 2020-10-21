Bihar Polls: Pankaj Tripathi Urges People to Choose Leaders Wisely

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who hails from Bihar, has made public interest videos ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections.

The election will be held in three phases, on October 28, November 3 and 7. In view of the pandemic, a lot of concrete arrangements have been made at the booths, the actor said.

"Booths will be cleaned, sanitised one day before polling and from time to time on the day of the elections. There are thermal scanners installed at the entrance of all polling stations. Soap, water and hand sanitisers will be provided at both the entrance and exit of the polling booths," he shared.

"Place will be marked in a circle to stand in line keeping in view the social distance that one has to maintain. Gloves given to press the button in EVM (electronic voting machine). Wearing a mask at the booth is mandatory and a lot of preparation has been done so that people can vote fearlessly. The Election Commission has covered all possible ground and now it's upon us as citizens to do our civic duty and choose our leaders wisely," he added.

On the work front, he will be soon seen in the much-awaited web series Mirzapur 2.