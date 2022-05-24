Bihar Student Writes Lyrics of Khesari Lal Yadav’s Song in Exam

Khesari Lal Yadav has charmed the audience over several years with his music and acting. A recent case from B.P.A.S. College in Bhore Prakhand of Gopalganj district is proof of his massive popularity. A student from this college wrote Khesari’s song Le Le Aayi Coca Cola on his answer sheet. The student also went on to write an analysis about Khesari Lal Yadav, and now the paper is going viral on social media.

According to reports, the student is Akhilesh Yadav, who studies in class 11, and wrote this song for the Hindi examination.

Akhilesh also wrote that this song was penned by Khesari and that it was trending number 1 on YouTube. The student further wrote that Khesari is also the most searched actor on number 3 on YouTube. According to Akhilesh, Khesari is the only actor who occupies a place in the top 10 search results. Akhilesh applauded Khesari and noted that he had a massive fan following.

College’s principal Dr Uday Shankar Pandey said that he was not aware of any such incident. According to the principal, if any such incident happened, he would surely punish the student.

Last year in a similar incident, a student from West Champaran (Bettiah) wrote the name of his mother as Priyanka Chopra and father as Sunny Deol. The kid had some interesting answers to questions on paper as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.