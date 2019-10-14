Sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan and answering questions to win crores is not an easy feat. However, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has got yet another crorepati for the season. The season got it first two crorepati winners in Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade. Now, another one from Bihar has made his family and state proud, by winning a crore in KBC 11.

Gautam Kumar Jha, a contestant from Gangdwar in Madhubani district is an engineer by profession in Western Indian Railways. In a promo shared by the makers early on Sunday, it was revealed that Jha successfully wins a crore by answering the questions right. And now, Bachchan will ask him a question worth Rs 7 crore, on which Jha’s decision has been kept secret. It is still unclear if he will attempt the Rs 7 crore question or not.

The caption of promo video shared on channel's official Instagram handle reads, “All it’ll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season’s first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM. @amitabhbachchan.” Take a look:

The eleventh season of KBC received its first crorepati as Sanoj Raj, a civil service aspirant from Bihar. After Sanoj, Babita Tade, a mid-day meal cook from Amravati, Maharashtra became the second crorepati on the game show.

