Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show
Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has got yet another crorepati for the season in Gautam Kumar Jha. The season got it first two crorepati winners in Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.
Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has got yet another crorepati for the season in Gautam Kumar Jha. The season got it first two crorepati winners in Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.
Sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan and answering questions to win crores is not an easy feat. However, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has got yet another crorepati for the season. The season got it first two crorepati winners in Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade. Now, another one from Bihar has made his family and state proud, by winning a crore in KBC 11.
Gautam Kumar Jha, a contestant from Gangdwar in Madhubani district is an engineer by profession in Western Indian Railways. In a promo shared by the makers early on Sunday, it was revealed that Jha successfully wins a crore by answering the questions right. And now, Bachchan will ask him a question worth Rs 7 crore, on which Jha’s decision has been kept secret. It is still unclear if he will attempt the Rs 7 crore question or not.
The caption of promo video shared on channel's official Instagram handle reads, “All it’ll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season’s first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM. @amitabhbachchan.” Take a look:
The eleventh season of KBC received its first crorepati as Sanoj Raj, a civil service aspirant from Bihar. After Sanoj, Babita Tade, a mid-day meal cook from Amravati, Maharashtra became the second crorepati on the game show.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India