Biju Menon-Starrer Thankam To Hit The Theatres On This Date

Malayalam actor Biju Menon has proven his acting mettle in films like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, Lalitham Sundaram, and Aarkkariyam among others. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming ambitious project - Thankam.

The makers have yet another exciting update for movie buffs. In an official announcement on Instagram, they unveiled the release date of Thankam. The film will hit the cinemas on Republic Day, January 26.

Director and actor Dileesh Pothan has dropped the big announcement on his official Instagram handle. “The gold is on the way… On January 26th, 2023,” read the caption of the post. The video accompanying the release date announcement portrays a serene vista of a sea beach.

A family can be seen enjoying their time at the beach. While a father and his kids are shown to be frolicking in the water, dipping their feet in them, two women sit on the sand watching them. An intriguing feature of the video is that no one’s face is revealed in the clip as everyone has their back turned away from the camera, indicating an element of mystery.

As soon as the date announcement surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comments sharing their anticipatory reactions. While one user wrote, “Waiting…” another exclaimed, “Wow.” Many others dropped numerous red heart emojis.

Helmed collaboratively by Saheed Arafath and Prinish Prabhakaran, Thankam is produced jointly by Prasanth Kumar Chandran, Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran, and Fahadh Faasil, bankrolled by Bhavana Studios. Apart from Biju Menon, the yet-to-be-released movie stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Girish Kulkarni, Vineeth Thattil David, and Aparna Balamurali in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon was last seen in the film Naalam Mura. The film that hit the big screens on December 23 enjoys an IMDb rating of 9.6 out of 10.

