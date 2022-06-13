Biju Mohan Releases Motion Poster of His Next Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, starring Biju Menon, is all set for an Onam release. The makers of the film recently unveiled the motion poster for the film. Actor Biju Menon launched the intriguing first look poster via his Instagram handle. Apart from the lead actor, the poster features Roshan Mathew, Padmapriya, and Nimisha Sajayan in their character sketches.

The motion poster has created a buzz among the fans. Helmed by debutant director Sreejith N, the upcoming Malayalam film is based on a book of the same name written by Indugopan. The film is produced by Mukesh R under the banner of E4 Entertainment.

Speaking about the film in an interview, Sreejith revealed that it will be a bit of a joke. He said that it is a period movie set in the eighties and the plot and characters will be the same as the short story.

The film also marks the return of Padmapriya to the industry.

The director, speaking about Padmapriya’s character in the film said, “Padmapriya plays a strong female character and we wanted her to play that character from the moment we started scripting. We didn’t have a lot of options for a character her age, so we wrote the role with Padmapriya in mind. When we narrated the story, she agreed to do it.”

Speaking of Biju Menon’s work front, the actor has back-to-back releases this year. The actor greeted his fans last with Paka (2021). Directed by Vysakh and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, the film was also headlined by Mammootty and Dileep.

