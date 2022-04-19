Bike Owner Charged with E-challan After Varun Dhawan Rides it While Shooting for Bawaal

A bike owner has been charged with an e-challan by the Kanpur Commissionerate after giving his bike to Varun Dhawan to use for shooting his film, Bawaal. Varun Dhawan had used the bike in the Anand Bagh area of Kanpur for a scene involving a bike ride. The actor rode through the crowded streets in a strictly controlled environment. However, the Kanpur traffic police noted that the actor was not wearing a helmet and charged the bike owner, Pramod Kumar, with an e-challan.

Speaking to Times of India, traffic officer Sankalp Sharma remarked, “Yes, our department has issued an e-challan of rupees one thousand against the name of Pramod Kumar and vehicle number UP35AZ1399 for flouting traffic rules. During a shoot of the film Bawaal, actor Varun Dhawan was found riding the same bike without wearing a helmet. For the offence we have issued a challan,”

Rizwaan Akhtar, the line producer of the film informed, “The traffic police department of Kanpur Commissionerate has issued a challan in the name of Pramod Kumar, whose bike was used during the shoot of the film. The entire scene was shot in a controlled environment with all the permissions. Now when we have received the challan we will be paying the fine for it.”

Varun Dhawan’s first look from the sets of Bawaal was recently revealed. The actor was seen riding a Royal Enfield, and looked dashing and ripped in the image, as he was clicked on the streets of Lucknow where the film is currently being shot. He was dressed in a blue shirt and seemed like he has beefed up for the role.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has his hands full with upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo which stars Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Anil Kapoor among others in the main roles The comedy movie is scheduled to be released on 24th June of this year and is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. In addition to this he also has Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon.

