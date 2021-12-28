Bikini-clad Disha Patani Is Sight For Sore Eyes in Dreamy Postcard From Maldives Getaway

It’s time to ring in the New Year for Disha Patani, who has reached her favourite travel spot. Maldives it is. Known for her love for beach holidays among her fans, the actress also has a soft spot for head-turning bikinis. Whether it is a lunch date or a vacation, Disha is not shy of sporting daring silhouettes and risqué ensembles. And if her Instagram timeline is anything to go by, you will agree her choice of swimwear is anything but basic. Always game to try something new, the diva likes to pick swimsuits with strategic cut-outs from her beach closet when soaking up some sun.

Today, she shared a picture of herself enjoying a moment of sunset in a not-so-basic bikini set. Posing against the sparkling aquamarine waters of the ocean, Disha did not miss the opportunity to show off her perfectly toned legs and hard-earned abs. The summer-appropriate two-piece was completely doused in bold red shade. Given that she was on holiday, Disha ditched on accessories for her dusk by the sea and embraced air-dried beach waves. She also gazes into the camera while striking a pose. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna reacted to the post in the comments.

Disha Patani Displays Toned Figure In Racy Bikini As She Holidays In Maldives

Looks like Tiger has also joined his rumoured ladylove to bid 2021 adieu. He posted an Instagram Reels in which he can be seen walking out of the waters in nothing but a pair of shorts. The actor can be seen flaunting his perfect abs and a cool pair of sunnies. His video impressed sister Krishna and mother Ayesha Shroff, who became cheerleaders in the comments space.

Last year also the rumoured couple allegedly spent New Year’s together in the popular tourist destination. Meanwhile, Disha joined the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha recently.

