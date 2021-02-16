Bikini Clad Disha Patani Welcomes Summer Like This

Disha Patani took to social media on Tuesday to share a bikini picture with her fans. In the image, Disha is seen posing by the poolside. Her printed two piece swimsuit in red hue compliments her toned body as she bathes in the sun.

Disha Patani In A Bikini Is Hot And Sexy; See These Throwback Pics

Disha keeps her make up minimal and ties her hair in a bun. Her latest pic is setting social media on fire.

Read: Meet The Dance Coach Behind Disha Patani and Nidhhi Agerwal's Viral Videos

Disha has started prepping for her upcoming film Ek Villain 2, which co-stars John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and will release on Feb 11, 2022. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit in their 2020 film Malang, which recently completed one year of release.

Before Ek Villain 2, Disha's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan will release on the occasion of Eid, later this year. Their pairing after Bharat is highly anticipated. Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.