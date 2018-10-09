English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bill Cosby Seeks New Sexual Assault Trial, Reduced Prison Sentence
Cosby is the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement on social media, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields while demanding greater respect for and representation of women.
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after the first day of his sexual assault trial's sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, US. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Citing new evidence, Bill Cosby has asked the Pennsylvania judge who sent him to prison for up to 10 years for sexual assault to grant him a new trial, or to reduce his sentence because of alleged procedural errors. In court papers filed late on Friday, Cosby's lawyers said the judge abused his discretion by failing to adequately consider the 81-year-old entertainer's age and failing eyesight, and should have recused himself from sentencing. Cosby's attorneys have previously taken issue with the judge's wife being a psychiatrist who works with sexual assault victims.
"By undervaluing the mitigating impact of age and disability and overestimating any present danger to the community," Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill imposed a term whose harshness violated statutes and sentencing rules, they said in an 11-page motion.
Cosby is the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement on social media, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields while demanding greater respect for and representation of women.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele intends to file a response, but otherwise has no comment, said his spokeswoman, Kate Delano. After a jury found Cosby guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of his one-time friend Andrea Constand, O'Neill on Sept. 25 branded him a "predator" and sentenced him to three to 10 years in prison.
The once-beloved comedian, known as "America's Dad" in the 1980s and 1990s during the run of his hit television sitcom, was marched out of court in shackles and began serving his sentence immediately.
In seeking a new trial, attorneys Peter Goldberger and Joseph Green said they had found evidence which shows that a recording of a phone call with Cosby made by Constand's mother, Gianna, and played at the trial was not authentic. During the recorded call, Cosby suggested that he would be willing to pay for Constand to attend graduate school.
The lawyers also resurrected their claim that Cosby was not at his home when Constand said he assaulted her and that if there was an incident, it would have occurred outside of the state's 12-year statute of limitations. Even if the judge rejects their request for a new trial, the attorneys said his sentence should be vacated and reduced.
"By undervaluing the mitigating impact of age and disability and overestimating any present danger to the community," Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill imposed a term whose harshness violated statutes and sentencing rules, they said in an 11-page motion.
Cosby is the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement on social media, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields while demanding greater respect for and representation of women.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele intends to file a response, but otherwise has no comment, said his spokeswoman, Kate Delano. After a jury found Cosby guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of his one-time friend Andrea Constand, O'Neill on Sept. 25 branded him a "predator" and sentenced him to three to 10 years in prison.
The once-beloved comedian, known as "America's Dad" in the 1980s and 1990s during the run of his hit television sitcom, was marched out of court in shackles and began serving his sentence immediately.
In seeking a new trial, attorneys Peter Goldberger and Joseph Green said they had found evidence which shows that a recording of a phone call with Cosby made by Constand's mother, Gianna, and played at the trial was not authentic. During the recorded call, Cosby suggested that he would be willing to pay for Constand to attend graduate school.
The lawyers also resurrected their claim that Cosby was not at his home when Constand said he assaulted her and that if there was an incident, it would have occurred outside of the state's 12-year statute of limitations. Even if the judge rejects their request for a new trial, the attorneys said his sentence should be vacated and reduced.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...