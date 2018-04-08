English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree Revoked Amid Sexual Assault Case Retrial
Veteran comedian Bill Cosby's honorary degree has been revoked by Ohio State University amid his retrial in a sexual assault case.
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania (REUTERS)
Ohion: Veteran comedian Bill Cosby's honorary degree has been revoked by Ohio State University amid his retrial in a sexual assault case.
This is the first time the University has revoked an honorary degree, reported hollywoodreporter.com.
University trustees approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case will begin on April 9 in suburban Philadelphia.
An Ohio State spokesman said: "Cosby has, by his own admission, violated the university's principles and values."
Cosby's retrial involves a woman who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.
His first trial ended in a hung jury in June last year.
