1-min read

Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree Revoked Amid Sexual Assault Case Retrial

Veteran comedian Bill Cosby's honorary degree has been revoked by Ohio State University amid his retrial in a sexual assault case.

IANS

Updated:April 8, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania (REUTERS)
Ohion: Veteran comedian Bill Cosby's honorary degree has been revoked by Ohio State University amid his retrial in a sexual assault case.

This is the first time the University has revoked an honorary degree, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

University trustees approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case will begin on April 9 in suburban Philadelphia.

An Ohio State spokesman said: "Cosby has, by his own admission, violated the university's principles and values."

Cosby's retrial involves a woman who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

His first trial ended in a hung jury in June last year.

