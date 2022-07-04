Bill Gates Starts Following Mahesh Babu On Social Media

After meeting South star Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates started following the actor on social media platforms – Instagram and Twitter.

Recently, Mahesh Babu shared a photo with Bill Gates and Namrata Shirodkar and captioned it as, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr Bill Gates. One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen…And, yet the most humble. Truly an inspiration.”

Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!! pic.twitter.com/3FN2y7bIoc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 29, 2022

To this, Bill Gates had replied, “Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!”

Here are the tweets:

Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata! https://t.co/qBykgcXDS6 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 30, 2022

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a photo with Bill Gates and wrote, “One man’s vision for our world is enough for it to be a better place for generations to come. Meeting him up close and personally was an absolute fan moment for me. A legend, a visionary… yet so humble and reachable. Thank you Mr Bill Gates for your precious time. Really appreciate it!”

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met Bill Gates in New York, where the actor is holidaying with his family.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film was a hit and received good reviews from critics and viewers.

Next, the actor is shooting for an untitled film with Pooja Hegde. The film is tentatively titled SSMB28 and is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

