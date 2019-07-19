Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Actor Bill Hader Reveals It Chapter Two is Like the Lord of the Rings of Horror

Bill Hader, who plays the adult Richie Tozier in the sequel, feels that the cast had created something special in the horror genre in the sequel to the 2017 film based on Stephen King's novel.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Actor Bill Hader Reveals It Chapter Two is Like the Lord of the Rings of Horror
Image: Twitter
It Chapter Two star Bill Hader has now described the sequel to the 2017 film based on Stephen King's novel of the same name as "an epic horror" that feels like The Lord of the Rings. The 41-year-old actor, who plays the adult Richie Tozier in the sequel, was shown a number of scenes by the director, following which he felt the cast had created something special in the horror genre.

In an interaction with Indiewire, Hader said, "Andy Muschetti played me scenes, and just the scope of it is so big. It's bigger than the first one... It's an epic horror film. It feels like 'Lord of the Rings' or something, just, 'Whoa! This is cool!' "

The sequel to the USD 700 million grossing It stars Hader, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult members of The Losers' Club who battled Pennywise the Clown in the first film.

Richie Tozier, from the novel, was enacted by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Hader, who takes over from him, said the production of the film is huge and that being in it was akin to being on Steven Spielberg-produced The Goonies. The actor further revealed that he also enjoyed meeting the young cast from the first It movie, adding, "It was like being in 'The Goonies'. And then talking to the younger kids, 'Did you guys just have the best time ever doing this?' "

Hader, an Emmy award winner for his performance as a hitman in Barry also revealed he suffered an injury while shooting for It Chapter Two, adding that he along with the cast would rely on shaving cream to remove all the blood and other stuff they were usually covered in at the end of a day's shooting.

According to the actor, everyone, from James McAvoy, PJ Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan and even Jessica Chastain would do their own stunts during the shooting of the film.

