1-min read

Bill Murray and I Are Getting Married, Jokes Selena Gomez About Her 68-year-old Co-star

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray are co-stars in the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die that was screened at the Cannes Film Festival recently.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Bill Murray and I Are Getting Married, Jokes Selena Gomez About Her 68-year-old Co-star
Image: Instagram
Making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez sure knows how to create some waves. After a stunning red carpet appearance at the screening of her film The Dead Don't Die, the actress-singer has made a statement that has stunned her fans. Giving Instagram users a glimpse into her weird sense of humour, Selena posted a caption that grabbed eyeballs and raised eyebrows.

While posting some pictures of herself from the festival, Selena dropped a bomb in the form of a joke. She posted, "My first time in Cannes! I'm so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast. By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married."



Pictures of the two sharing some warm moments on the red carpet were circulating on social media. Murray and Gomez had been to the ball at the festival and were seen whispering something in each other's ears.

Talking to Vanity Fair about his young co-star, Murray said, "I really like her... She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural. I'm always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like."

During the press conference of the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, Gomez, who has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, spoke about the harmful effects of social media on youth, reported guardian.com. She said that she does not find social media suitable for the young generation as she feels it has devastating effects on them.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

