English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bill Murray Opens New Caddyshack-themed Restaurant With His Brothers
The family pitches the eatery as an "extension of our living room," a relaxed, inviting restaurant that serves standard American fare like burgers, sandwiches, chicken fingers, Chicago hot dogs, pasta and donut holes.
(Photo: Reuters/Actor and comedian Bill Murray speaks to the media as he arrives to receive the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington.)
Bill Murray has opened the doors to a new Caddyshack-themed restaurant with his five brothers in his hometown of Chicago.
Murray was in Chicago this week to open The Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant in the Village of Rosemont at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, minutes from Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
The opening marks the family's second restaurant. The first Caddyshack restaurant opened in 2001 at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, under the supervision of chef brother Andy Murray.
The 1980 film Caddyshack was inspired by the Murray family's childhood, when the brothers spent their summers working as caddies at the local private country club. Bill starred in the golf comedy, which was also co-written by brother Brian Doyle Murray.
The family pitches the eatery as an "extension of our living room," a relaxed, inviting restaurant that serves standard American fare like burgers, sandwiches, chicken fingers, Chicago hot dogs, pasta and donut holes.
Also Watch
Murray was in Chicago this week to open The Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant in the Village of Rosemont at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, minutes from Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
The opening marks the family's second restaurant. The first Caddyshack restaurant opened in 2001 at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, under the supervision of chef brother Andy Murray.
The 1980 film Caddyshack was inspired by the Murray family's childhood, when the brothers spent their summers working as caddies at the local private country club. Bill starred in the golf comedy, which was also co-written by brother Brian Doyle Murray.
The family pitches the eatery as an "extension of our living room," a relaxed, inviting restaurant that serves standard American fare like burgers, sandwiches, chicken fingers, Chicago hot dogs, pasta and donut holes.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner