1-min read

Bill Murray Opens New Caddyshack-themed Restaurant With His Brothers

The family pitches the eatery as an "extension of our living room," a relaxed, inviting restaurant that serves standard American fare like burgers, sandwiches, chicken fingers, Chicago hot dogs, pasta and donut holes.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 23, 2018, 10:47 AM IST
(Photo: Reuters/Actor and comedian Bill Murray speaks to the media as he arrives to receive the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington.)
Bill Murray has opened the doors to a new Caddyshack-themed restaurant with his five brothers in his hometown of Chicago.

Murray was in Chicago this week to open The Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant in the Village of Rosemont at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, minutes from Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

The opening marks the family's second restaurant. The first Caddyshack restaurant opened in 2001 at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, under the supervision of chef brother Andy Murray.

The 1980 film Caddyshack was inspired by the Murray family's childhood, when the brothers spent their summers working as caddies at the local private country club. Bill starred in the golf comedy, which was also co-written by brother Brian Doyle Murray.

The family pitches the eatery as an "extension of our living room," a relaxed, inviting restaurant that serves standard American fare like burgers, sandwiches, chicken fingers, Chicago hot dogs, pasta and donut holes.

