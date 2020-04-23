Billa 2 Actor Urges Ajith Kumar for Financial Assistance Amid Lockdown, Raghava Lawrence Extends Helping Hand

Actor Theepeeti Ganesh, who played a role in Ajith Kumar's Billa 2, has asked the Tamil superstar to come to his rescue amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Ganesh issued a video appeal on social media saying that he struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown and urged Ajith to help him by providing financial assistance. Director-actor Raghava Lawrence shared Ganesh's message on his Twitter handle and assured him that he will reach out to Ajith's manager for him.

Responding to Ganesh's video, Lawrence wrote, "Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details (sic)."

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020

