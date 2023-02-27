Many actors have showcased their acting prowess as the villains in the Hindi films and ended up outshining the protagonist as well. Among these bad guys of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt occupies a special place as he has left an indelible impression of his acting both as a hero and a villain. Sanjay’s versatility as an actor has allowed him to play the heartthrob hero and the menacing villain with equal ease.

According to a few recent reports, Sanjay Dutt is likely to play the villain in the third version of the blockbuster comic drama Hera Pheri franchise. Sanjay Dutt is likely to play a blind villain in the film.

Here’s a look at Sanjay Dutt’s memorable roles in a negative character:

1. Billa (Musafir)

Billa, Sanjay Dutt’s character in crime thriller Musafir was of a ruthless killer who is very evil and stylish as well. Despite the fact that the 2004 film was a box office disappointment, Billa’s character was loved by audiences the most.

2. Mussabhai (Plan)

The seasoned actor went a notch up in the antagonist avatar with his character of Mussabhai in the film Plan, which was released on January 9, 2004. Plan also failed to thrive at the box office. Sanju Baba played the role of a dreaded underworld don of Mumbai while Priyanka Chopra played his love interest.

3. Ahmad Shah Abdali (Panipat)

Sanjay left no stone unturned to get his teeth into the skin of Ahmad Shah Abdali’s role from Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. This role gained immense appreciation from fans as well. In this 2019 period drama, Sanjay ended up stealing the limelight from male lead Arjun Kapoor as well who played the role of Maratha commander Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

4. Adheera (KGF Chapter 2)

The veteran actor excelled in essaying the character of Adheera from the film KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. However, some opined that he had gone too far in playing this role and it didn’t look convincing as well. Many felt that they had seen Sanjay performing such characters in the past as well and there was no novelty in Adheera’s character. However, he was praised by a section of audiences and critics for his portrayal of the character in this 2022 blockbuster movie.

5. Daroga Shuddh Singh (Shamshera)

Among all the negative characters played by Sanjay Dutt till date in his career, the role of Daroga Shuddh Singh seems to be murkier and enjoyable. A character who is highly drunk on power, Shuddh Singh was also dismissive of the British superiority.

