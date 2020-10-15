Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS Blows Away Fans with Red Hot 'Dynamite' Performance

Wearing color-coordinated suits, BTS was red hot at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The Billboard Music Awards show on Wednesday night was slightly low-key amid the ongoing pandemic. But nothing let the dazzle of the South Korean band down as everything about their performance was on-point. Members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM injected some high-energy into the evening as they performed remotely for the ceremony. Far from the Incheon International Airport in South Korea, the septet took the ‘stage’ to showcase a rendition on their chart topping number Dynamite.

Initially, the looks of the group members seems identically matched, however, their outfits were curated carefully such that each look was differentiated with distinct style twists. Junkook decided to pair a straight black tie and white shirt for his red suit with wide-legged pants. Members of the K-Pop band paired their suits with black coloured Cuban heeled-shoes. The Bangtan Boys did not disappoint and in fact delivered up to their ARMY's expectations as they wouldn’t want anything less, with flawless choreography and stellar red suits.

As for their BBMAs 2020 style, the seven members took cues from their Dynamite music video for their outfits. BTS, in the MV, had retro ’70-inspired looks that included their most favourite brand Gucci. Dressed in Gucci vests, flared pants, wide-collared shirts, suits and loafers, all the boys were decked out in the label.

The boys were up for two awards including Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist (fan-voted). For the fourth consecutive year, the group took home the Top Social Artist honor, a fan-voted category.

The global artists, for the BBMAs in Las Vegas last year, hit the red carpet sporting suits. A few donned classic tailored black-and-white outfits with pops of polka dots, pinstripes and also mixed patterns.