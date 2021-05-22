Billboard Music Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra to Offer Support to Host Nick Jonas Amidst Inujry

Priyanka will be flying down to Los Angeles from London to help Nick with his injury and to lend him her support. Recently, it was reported that actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s husband Nick Jonas was hospitalised due to severe injury on the sets of a shoot.

The talented star cracked a rib in a bike accident. The actor-singer later shared a health update on the latest episode of the music reality show The Voice, where he plays the role of a coach along with singers Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

But fans need not be disappointed as the multifaceted artist has made it very clear that his injuries won’t come in the way of his hosting duties at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which take place on May 23, 2021. In an interview with People Magazine, Nick said that nothing’s going to hold him back and this is his attitude about everything.

And if reports are anything to be believed, Priyanka will be flying down to Los Angeles to help Nick. As the couple will be having limited time together in Los Angeles, the actress wants to be there completely to support her husband. Priyanka and Nick have never shied away from giving their fans couple goals and it won’t be wrong to say that everyone is eagerly waiting to see them together. The duo earlier made a dazzling appearance in this year’s BAFTA ceremony too.

Priyanka’s last Bollywood outing was in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The National Award winning actress has made her presence felt in some of the most successful Hollywood projects like We Can Be Heroes, Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. She also turned executive producer for the international project The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. Meanwhile, she is also a part of Matrix 4 and Text 4 You. She is currently shooting with Richard Madden for Citadel.

