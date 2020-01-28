Take the pledge to vote

Billie Eilish Reveals Chorus of Grammy Winning Song Bad Guy Used Sample of Sydney Traffic Light Sound

Singer Billie Eilish recorded the ticking sound made by a pedestrian crossing in Sydney and later used that in the background of the chorus of her Grammy winning song Bad Guy.

January 28, 2020
Billie Eilish Reveals Chorus of Grammy Winning Song Bad Guy Used Sample of Sydney Traffic Light Sound
Billie Eilish made history on Sunday sweeping the board at the 2020 Grammys, winning five awards, including best new artist and song of the year. The 18-year-old has revealed some interesting details about the making of the song Bad Guy that won her the song of the year Grammy.

The song includes a familiar sound for many Australians - the rapid tick you hear at a pedestrian crossing when the light turns green. Eilish revealed she used the Australian-themed sample in an interview with Rolling Stone late last year, reported The Guardian.

The sample was recorded on Eilish's iPhone. "My mum and I went for a walk in Sydney. We were like across the street from the hotel and the crosswalk is this little – you press it and it's like 'doop, doop'. And I was like, 'That's hard!' That's the sound that it makes when you have to wait."

Her brother, producer Finneas O'Connell, told Rolling Stone that the recording of the crossing sound needed some work before it could be used in the song. "Unaltered it's not the right speed," he said.

"The hilarious part about all this is we were just in Australia in May and my dad goes, 'Have you heard these crosswalks?' And I was like, 'Yeah, it's the chorus in Bad Guy.' And he goes, 'What?' I was like, 'Yeah... never mind man'."

More Australian listeners seem to have only been made aware of the local connection after Eilish became the first female winner of Triple J's Hottest 100 at the weekend.

This year, Eilish triumphed in all of the Grammys "big four" marquee categories - song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist. She also replaced Taylor Swift to become the youngest person ever to win the album of the year for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, which was recorded in her childhood home in LA.

