Billie Eilish Reveals Chorus of Grammy Winning Song Bad Guy Used Sample of Sydney Traffic Light Sound

Billie Eilish made history on Sunday sweeping the board at the 2020 Grammys, winning five awards, including best new artist and song of the year. The 18-year-old has revealed some interesting details about the making of the song Bad Guy that won her the song of the year Grammy.

The song includes a familiar sound for many Australians - the rapid tick you hear at a pedestrian crossing when the light turns green. Eilish revealed she used the Australian-themed sample in an interview with Rolling Stone late last year, reported The Guardian.

The sample was recorded on Eilish's iPhone. "My mum and I went for a walk in Sydney. We were like across the street from the hotel and the crosswalk is this little – you press it and it's like 'doop, doop'. And I was like, 'That's hard!' That's the sound that it makes when you have to wait."

Her brother, producer Finneas O'Connell, told Rolling Stone that the recording of the crossing sound needed some work before it could be used in the song. "Unaltered it's not the right speed," he said.

"The hilarious part about all this is we were just in Australia in May and my dad goes, 'Have you heard these crosswalks?' And I was like, 'Yeah, it's the chorus in Bad Guy.' And he goes, 'What?' I was like, 'Yeah... never mind man'."

More Australian listeners seem to have only been made aware of the local connection after Eilish became the first female winner of Triple J's Hottest 100 at the weekend.

It still blows my mind that the winning song & record of the year at this year's #GRAMMYs and winner of the #Hottest100 samples the manic beeping sound that the traffic lights make in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/dvzHewgTM9 — Tim Duggan (@timduggan) January 27, 2020

Omg! @billieeilish so well deserved!. You featured our pedestrian signals in your song and now Australia has given you number 1 in the hottest 100. :). https://t.co/7YHWZvhl3p — Melissa Gole Author (@bluedoggobook) January 25, 2020

This year, Eilish triumphed in all of the Grammys "big four" marquee categories - song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist. She also replaced Taylor Swift to become the youngest person ever to win the album of the year for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, which was recorded in her childhood home in LA.

