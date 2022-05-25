Billie Eilish Says Living With Tourette's Syndrome Is 'Exhausting': People Think I'm Trying to Be Funny

Billie Eilish spoke about having Tourette’s syndrome in an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” Eilish, who was diagnosed at the age of 11 with the neurological disorder, which can cause uncontrollable and unwanted vocalization and/or repetitive movements, said people sometimes misunderstand what is happening.

“The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny,” she said. “And I’m always left incredibly offended by that.” The 20-year-old Grammy winner said other artists have shared with her that they also have Tourette’s, but said she was “not gonna out them because they don’t wanna talk about it.”

“These are things you would never notice if you’re just having a conversation with me,” Eilish said. “But for me they’re very exhausting.” Eilish said she’s happy to talk about it as it’s all “interesting” to her. She also said she doesn’t experience tics while she’s performing. “When I’m moving around I’m not even ticking at all,” she said.

Last month, Billie Eilish reflected on the 2022 Grammys, where she won zero out of seven nominations. Eilish was nominated for seven awards at the event earlier this year, including album of the year for “Happier Than Ever” and record of the year for its title track. She also delivered an electric performance of the song alongside her brother-slash-producer, Finneas O’Connell.

“I had this feeling yesterday at the Grammys because we obviously didn’t win anything — I went into the day suspecting we weren’t going to win anything… And of course, the internet, no matter what happens, is going to be like, ‘You were robbed,’ and I’m just like, ‘I wasn’t, I have seven at home. It’s OK, it’s all good,'” Eilish said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.