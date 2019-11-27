Billie Eilish to be Honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboard's event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade award.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist. Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-colour and sharp attitude" Billboard's editorial director Hannah Karp said in a statement.

Eilish is the youngest artist ever to be named Billboard's Woman of the Year. Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile and Nicki Minaj will also be honoured at the "Women in Music" event.

Recently Billie Eilish took the Vanity Fair time capsule interview for the third time in 2019. The artist was asked the same questions, on the same date in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and her growth as a star was measured through her answers.

In 2017, her biggest career achievement was being listed as Apple Music's "Up Next" artist. By October 2018, she had performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and at a variety of music festivals. And in 2019, which is definitely her year, she was the season opener of Saturday Night Live, appeared on a variety of magazine covers such as Rolling Stones, Vogue, Billboard, and many other. She also sold out arenas of her world tour, had a number two single for 16 weeks straight as well as the best-selling album of the year.

She also talked about the number of important people she had as contacts on her phone. In 2017 it was only Khalid, who she had collaborated with on the track Lovely. Now she had many others such as Ty Dolla Sign, Hailey Beiber, Justin Beiber, Avril Lavinge, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, and many others. However, her biggest accomplishment was to have Drake's phone number, who she called the nicest person she ever talked to. Not only that, in 2017 Billie had 2,57,00 Instagram followers which in 2018 was 6.3 million and in 2019 became a whopping 40.7 million.

"I am, for sure, a billion times more confident than both of those years," she said. "I feel like I'm the most confident I've ever been in my life," the singer said, talking about the amount of change that she had undergone as a person and artist over the years.

Watch the whole interview below:

(With inputs from PTI)

