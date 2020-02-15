Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song Out Now, Listen Here

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish's much-awaited theme song of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, is out now.

Billie tweeted, "No Time To Die - the theme song for the upcoming @007 film. Out now."

Billie’s premiere performance of “No Time To Die” will be at the 2020 #BRITs on 2/18. Billie will be accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmer, and @Johnny_Marr. The performance will be live on ITV in the UK and livestreamed on YouTube everywhere else in the world. — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 14, 2020

With this, she joins the league of singers such as Adele, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Madonna, Shirley Bassey, Nancy Sinatra, and Tina Turner who have lent their voices to some of the most iconic Bond theme songs over the decades.

Billie co-wrote the song No Time to Die with her brother Finneas.

She recently revealed that the process of writing the new Bond song was a quick one and the lyrics were inspired by the first scene of the script.

"We got a piece of the script -- like, the first scene -- and then wrote the song immediately, and we wrote it in three days," Billie had said. "We wrote it in Texas and we recorded it in a bunk on the bus, in the basement in the dark."

The new James Bond movie is set to be actor Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous fictional spy.

Check out the new Bond track No Time To Die performed by Eilish below:

