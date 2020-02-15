Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song Out Now, Listen Here

Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish is the latest among a list of musicians including Adele (Skyfall) and Sam Smith (Writing's On a Wall) who have created a theme song for the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

IANS

February 15, 2020
Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish is the latest among a list of musicians including Adele (Skyfall) and Sam Smith (Writing's On a Wall) who have created a theme song for the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish's much-awaited theme song of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, is out now.

Billie tweeted, "No Time To Die - the theme song for the upcoming @007 film. Out now."

With this, she joins the league of singers such as Adele, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Madonna, Shirley Bassey, Nancy Sinatra, and Tina Turner who have lent their voices to some of the most iconic Bond theme songs over the decades.

Billie co-wrote the song No Time to Die with her brother Finneas.

She recently revealed that the process of writing the new Bond song was a quick one and the lyrics were inspired by the first scene of the script.

"We got a piece of the script -- like, the first scene -- and then wrote the song immediately, and we wrote it in three days," Billie had said. "We wrote it in Texas and we recorded it in a bunk on the bus, in the basement in the dark."

The new James Bond movie is set to be actor Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous fictional spy.

Check out the new Bond track No Time To Die performed by Eilish below:

