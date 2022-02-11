Billie Ellish Reacts to Kanye West's Apology Demand for 'Dissing' Travis Scott During Her Concert

In a recent turn of events, Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday to condemn Billie Eilish for comments she made about concert safety at a recent event, which West reportedly mistook for a dig at rapper and Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott.

The rapper shared a hip-hop account’s post with side-by-side photos of Eilish and Scott, as well as text that read, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going."

West went on to say in his caption that if Eilish didn’t apologise, he’d pull out of headlining Coachella later this year, “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform."

Eilish responded in the comments a few hours later and wrote, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan."

For the lesser-known, Billie Eilish cancelled her concert in Atlanta earlier this week after noticing a fan struggling to breathe. The concert began after the fan was given an inhaler. This was not Billie’s first time assisting fans at her event; in 2018, she gave her water to a concertgoer who was on the verge of passing out at one of her shows.

According to Variety, West and Eilish will both perform at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held in Indio, California, from April 15-17 and 22-24. Scott was supposed to headline the event, but he dropped out after the Astroworld tragedy, which killed ten concertgoers and injured hundreds more.

