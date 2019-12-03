Take the pledge to vote

Billy Dee Williams Talks About His Return to Star Wars Franchise

Billy Dee Williams will be reprising his Star Wars character in The Rise Of Skywalker after almost 40 years.

Updated:December 3, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Billy Dee Williams Instagram
Image Courtesy: Billy Dee Williams Instagram

Even though most of the major characters were brought back in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, there are others who will be making their return in The Rise of Skywalker. One of these includes Han Solo's best friend Lando Calrissian played by Billy Dee Williams.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Williams revealed that he was hesitant to return to the franchise and that it took some efforts for him to be convinced otherwise. He said, "When I have to go to work, my ego tells me I want to look pretty good. I don’t want to look bad. I don’t want to look like a slob."

Nevertheless, after confirming his return Williams revealed that he indeed always had a vision of what his character would have been like at his current age. He stated, "I always imagined Lando being like Steve Wynn, running Las Vegas because he’s a gambler. But he was a bit of a showman, a bit of an entrepreneur. That’s how I see Lando. I never necessarily saw him as a general running around shooting things."

Despite Lando's return fans will unfortunately not get to see the character reunite with Harrison Ford's Han Solo owing to the character's death in The Force Awakens. Lando's story arc will be revealed to fans when The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

