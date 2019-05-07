English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala 2019: Billy Porter Stuns Everyone, One More Time
The American performer was carried onto the red carpet on a litter by six shirtless men in gold pants.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Billy Porter, known for his gender-fluid clothing choices, swept by in a stunning ornate fringe jumpsuit accentuated with a matching sequined wings as he arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night.
The American performer, dressed in head-to-toe gold, summoned ancient Egypt when he was carried onto the red carpet on a litter by six shirtless men in gold pants.
“Camp is the art of being extra and I’ve always been extra,” Billy was quoted as saying by Associated Press. “I’m from the theatre so it’s easy for me.”
Within moments of his grand entry at the MET gala, netizens flooded Twitter with posts discussing Billy's look.
One user tweeted, "BILLY PORTER IS MET GALA and MET GALA IS BILLY PORTER. Nobody can out do Billy Porter." Another one wrote, "Will billy porter ever disappoint us? No probably never ever he’s too powerful."
This is not the first time Billy has shut it completely down with his unconventional fashion choice. Earlier this year, he defied all fashion norms by stepping out onto the Oscars red carpet in an unapologetically stunning gown. The custom creation by designer Christian Siriano included a sharply tailored tuxedo jacket overtop a full-skirted strapless velvet gown.
At the Golden Globes, he had lit up the red carpet in an embroidered suit and a matching cape with hot pink lining.
(With inputs from AP)
Will billy porter ever disappoint us? No probably never ever he’s too powerful https://t.co/ltq6pnbNma— Millicent (@Huppmillie1) May 7, 2019
billy porter pulled up with the energy of thousands of ancient deities to show u boring bitches how to respect the #metgala pic.twitter.com/9UVVI2dM0A— diyana ☆ (@stargirldi) May 7, 2019
Billy Porter CLEARLY gets it— DCerny (@Omegaworkshop) May 7, 2019
BILLY PORTER GIVES ME LIFE https://t.co/IyCGPI6xnb— Carrie Potter (@CarriePottah) May 7, 2019
Most of these FOOLS think "camp" means disco 70s. But at least Billy Porter out-camped/out-queened everyone. https://t.co/H1JoNV3HQH— hellawashed (@hellawashed) May 7, 2019
Oh no, sweetie! She could never be best dressed this year when Billy Porter exists!!! pic.twitter.com/Fk8xFBEG4q— $heed Da Bronco (@fagalbert) May 7, 2019
