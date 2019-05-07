Take the pledge to vote

Met Gala 2019: Billy Porter Stuns Everyone, One More Time

The American performer was carried onto the red carpet on a litter by six shirtless men in gold pants.

May 7, 2019
Billy Porter, known for his gender-fluid clothing choices, swept by in a stunning ornate fringe jumpsuit accentuated with a matching sequined wings as he arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The American performer, dressed in head-to-toe gold, summoned ancient Egypt when he was carried onto the red carpet on a litter by six shirtless men in gold pants.

“Camp is the art of being extra and I’ve always been extra,” Billy was quoted as saying by Associated Press. “I’m from the theatre so it’s easy for me.”

Within moments of his grand entry at the MET gala, netizens flooded Twitter with posts discussing Billy's look.

One user tweeted, "BILLY PORTER IS MET GALA and MET GALA IS BILLY PORTER. Nobody can out do Billy Porter." Another one wrote, "Will billy porter ever disappoint us? No probably never ever he’s too powerful."



















This is not the first time Billy has shut it completely down with his unconventional fashion choice. Earlier this year, he defied all fashion norms by stepping out onto the Oscars red carpet in an unapologetically stunning gown. The custom creation by designer Christian Siriano included a sharply tailored tuxedo jacket overtop a full-skirted strapless velvet gown.

At the Golden Globes, he had lit up the red carpet in an embroidered suit and a matching cape with hot pink lining.

(With inputs from AP)

