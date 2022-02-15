Bina Kak Turns 68: All You Need to Know About Actor's Special Bond With Salman Khan

There have been so many people who pursued a career in cinema or television apart from politics and have been equally good at both of them. Bina Kak is one of those actors. She has been a part of the Rajasthan cabinet earlier. Bina embarked on her Bollywood journey with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in which she played the role of Mrs Malhotra. She went on to do some other projects like God Tussi Great Ho, Nanhe Jaisalmer and many others. Salman Khan was instrumental in launching Bina’s career as an actor. She is celebrating her 68th birthday today. Fans are wishing her on this occasion.

Bina shares an important relationship with Salman:

Bina played enacted the role of Salman’s on-screen mother in the film God Tussi Great Ho. The actor considers Salman as her son not only in the reel but in real life as well. Her importance in Salman’s life can be gauged from this incident. Bina was playing the role of his mother in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She thought of meeting him, but Salman’s guards could not recognise her and refused to allow her entry. When Bollywood’s Bhaijan got to know about the incident, he went to the main gate to receive Bina.

Salman also appeared at Bina’s daughter wedding

Salman considers Bina’s daughter Amrita his sister. Katrina Kaif also appeared along with Salman at her wedding.

A cursory glance at Bina’s Instagram feed is enough to give a glimpse of her love and admiration for Salman. Have a look at some of these photos.

Bina prepared Dal Bhati Choorma for Salman

Only a few days ago, the actor prepared Daal Baati Churma for Salman and his family. Salman was seen relishing the delicious Rajasthani dish with his family. Costume designer Ashley Rebello was also present with Salman at this moment. Ashley had shared a photo thanking Bina for the food.

