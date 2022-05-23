Bindu Madhavi Scripts History, Becomes First Female Winner Of Bigg Boss Non-Stop

Bindu Madhavi emerged as the winner in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Non-Stop (Telugu). The show streamed for three months on Disney+ Hotstar. Bigg Boss Non-Stop (Telugu) came to an end with a grand finale on Saturday. The popular reality TV show was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and was launched on February 26.

After streaming for three months on Disney+ Hotstar, Bigg Boss crowned Bindu Madhavi as its winner. Before the finale, Bindu was the fan favourite to lift the trophy and become its first female winner. The 35-year-old did exactly that and took home Rs 40 lakh in prize money.

After her stunning victory, Bindu Madhavi shared a picture of the winning moment and a heartfelt note on her Instagram. In the note, Bindu thanked her fans for their unyielding support.

Bindu wrote, “Wanting to win, not giving up, and not letting the noise made by others distract me, led to this moment of truth….. Thank You all for showering love and concern on me, I am super excited and thrilled knowing your reactions….. Thank You again for making space for me in your hearts, hope to stay there alive forever.”

Upon her entry into Bigg Boss Non-Stop, Bindu was drafted into the ‘Challenger’ group. The audience loved her for the sincerity with which she carried out the tasks and outshone her competitors. In the house, Bindu shared a great camaraderie with Shiva and Anil.

For the unversed, Bindu was the fourth runner-up in Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. In the finale, Akhil Sarthak became the first runner-up. Meanwhile, as was speculated, Ariyana Glory chose to walk out of the finale after accepting a cash buyout prize.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop provided 24×7 entertainment and plenty of drama to the audience in its 12-week run. In the beginning, 17 contestants had entered the Bigg Boss house and were grouped into Warriors and Challengers.

