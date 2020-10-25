Binge Worthy: 5 Addictive Crime Thrillers to Watch After Mirzapur 2

With its one-liners echoing louder than the blazing guns, Mirzapur 2 has once again become the talk of the town. If you've already finished watching the second season of Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller and looking for shows to fill the Mirzapur void, you're at the right place. To quench your thirst for enticing plotlines filled with guns, gore and zappy punch-lines, we list down 5 Indian web shows that share the same vibe as Mirzapur.

Rangbaaz

Premise: Starring Saqib Saleem, Aahana Kumra, Ravi Kishan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ranvir Shorey, Rangbaaz is a crime thriller series set against a rustic background. With the '90s hues of crime, blood lust and dirty politics, Rangbaaz is an off the edge series based on true events. It follows the story of a young man who falls through the cracks because of politics. It is a commentary on how no one is born criminal but a circumstantial victim.

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Damaged

Premise: Take a break from unruly male anti-heroes and watch Damaged for its unapologetic and raw female serial killer. Every dramatic build-up followed by a riveting confrontation makes it engrossing for all the right reasons. In this twisted battle between the murderer and cops, it is difficult to pick sides or choose who to sympathise with. For the first few minutes, it appears to be a regular girl falling for a guy story but before you even realise, it turns out to be a surprising psychological thriller.

Where to Watch: Hungama Play

Criminal Justice

Premise: If you missed watching Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey together in Mirzapur 2, you can turn to Criminal Justice. While they are much different from being Kaleen Bhaiyya and Bablu here, they manage to offer an intriguing watch. In the backdrop of drugs and gruesome murder, the show oscillates between a courtroom drama and a crime thriller. The story is about a young cab driver whose life changes after he wakes up in a pool of blood after a one night stand. While all evidences are stacked against him, he cannot recall what happened the previous night and thus begins the juggernaut task of proving him innocent or guilty.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Jamtara

Premise: It is about the brewing cybercrime in Jamtara, a town which was at the centre for credit card scams in India in 2019. As many as 107 phishing scammers were arrested for stealing from unsuspecting victims. The fictionalised account of this true incident is the base of this 10-episode web series. It follows a group of young school drop-out students, who run a phishing operation. Things go out of hand when a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme and a cop wishes to fight it.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Pataal Lok

Premise: To satiate your need for an intriguing crime thriller, Pataal Lok can be an apt choice. The highly anticipated nine-part crime drama revolves around a sceptical Delhi cop, Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), who is given charge of a high-profile case. Turns out, it is a complex maze where nothing is what it seems on the cover. It leads Chaudhary down a duplicitous path where he is unsure of his decisions and their results.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video