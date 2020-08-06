Binge Worthy: 5 Biopics That will Make You Salute the Indomitable Human Spirit

With Vidya Balan getting rave reviews for Shakuntala Devi, it seems the biopics are going to remain the flavor of the season for some more time. So, if you liked the mathematician’s biopic, then here is a list that you would enjoy.

Kadambari

Premise: This biopic is based on the life of Kadambari Devi, the sister-in-law of Rabindranath Tagore. Featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead roles. The film follows the intricate journey of the two as the dynamics of their relationship changes over the years.

What Works: Suman Gosh's direction and Bickram Ghosh’s music blends well to make it a great watch.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Celluloid

Premise: While Dadashaeb Phalke made India's first feature film, JC Daniel was the one to make first-ever Malayam film Vigathakumaran in 1928. Celluloid is the story of Daniel's struggles, exile and his undying passion for films.

What Works: While for many of us cinema is a mode of entertainment, the film gives a different perspective of how a film can change a person's life.

Where to watch: MX Player

Schindler's List

Premise: This war drama by Steven Speilberg is based on 1982 novel Schindler's ArkI. Set during World War II, when the Jewish workforce was persecuted by the Nazis, the story is about a German industrialist who saved more than a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees from holocaust.

What Works: Spine chilling scenes and a brilliant black and white storytelling.

Where to watch: Netflix

Manto

Premise: Set during the period of pre-independence and post-partition of India and Pakistan, the narrative is driven with five of Saadat Hasan Manto’s poignant stories. It so effectively brings out the conflicts in Manto’s life that you feel him nearby.

What works: The way the film interconnects Manto's life and his stories is a masterclass in direction.

Where to Watch: Netflix

12 Years A Slave

Premise: It is based on the true story of one man's fight for survival and freedom. The story follows the life of Solomon Northup, a black man from upstate New York, who is abducted and sold into slavery in the pre-civil war era in the United States.

What works: How can you not moved by this one starring an amazing Chiwetel Ejiofor?

Where to Watch: YouTube

Special Mention: If you want to know about how Raja Harishchandra (1913), India's first feature film was panned out, you can watch Marathi film, Harishchandrachi Factory on Netflix. Directed by Paresh Mokashi, it is based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke and was India's official entry to Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film Category in 2009.