Binge Worthy: 5 Bollywood Dark Comedies to Stream Next

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s new film AK Vs AK has turned out to be the perfect dark comedy for the season, and if you liked it then here is what you can stream next.

Delhi Belly

Premise: Who doesn't remember the 'controversial' song DK Bose? While many found the song funny, others were offended by it. Well, the same happened with the film. But just like the song, you hate it or you love, you cannot deny that at some level it gets stuck to you. So does the film. It is hilarious, weird and daring in equal parts.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kaalakaandi

Premise: With multiple storylines, there's so much action in this film that the viewer doesn't realise how two hours have gone by. There's a dying man and his uncanny wishlist, a girl caught between love and ambition, some goons and a wedding. A madcap ensemble led by Saif Ali Khan won't let you stress out even for a moment.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dev D

Premise: Anurag Kashyap's modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel Devdas, has bouts of some famous real-life scandals albeit fiction. He has his game on point by showing the rawness of arranged marriages in the powerplay of honour and a three dimensional perspective of a very convoluted love triangle. What an edgy and fun watch it is.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Premise: This unapologetically fearless film has no answers for its audience, but questions that we need to ask. What freedom means to these women from different walks of life gives true meaning and colour to lipsticks. Never victimising its characters, the handling of the subject is both mature and cinematically appealing.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Newton

Premise: Political dramas challenging democracy could be tedious to watch, but not this one. With poignant laughter, Newton tickles the funny bone and gives its audience food for thought. It is funny, uncanny and appears realistic. You're not asked to choose sides or pick out the right from wrong, it just raises questions. It is your call if you want to answer them.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video