Binge Worthy: 5 Compelling Stories Based on Coronavirus and Lockdown

Creativity knows no bounds and 2020 is a great proof of that. Spinning compelling stories surrounding the pandemic and lockdown, filmmakers have been portraying the unprecedented times in their own unique ways.

Unpaused is one such example. The film unites 6 prolific directors -- Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, and Avinash Arun -- with their distinctive voices and styles of filmmaking. While the 5 stories portray different themes, together they highlight hope and new beginnings in these challenging times.

Like Unpaused, other filmmakers have also explored the theme of coronavirus and lockdown. Here are 5 such binge-worthy titles you can stream next.

C U Soon

Premise: C U Soon was one of the first lockdown films to release in India in March. Using the constraints of the lockdown to its advantage, Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan created this thriller in just 22 days. It is about a missing girl, a hacker and the quest to find her. Shot entirely indoors on an iPhone, it's remarkable how the film manages to offer an intriguing plot.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Social Distance

Premise: Conceived, cast and executed remotely during quarantine, Social Distance highlights two of the major things that happened during the pandemic -- technology dependence and the Black Lives Matter movement post George Floyd's death. The eight-part series has a different story in each episode showcasing how individuals coped up with uncertainty during isolation and how technology was used to stay connected.

Where to watch: Netflix

Homemade

Premise: Italian-Chilean quarantine anthology series consists of short films created by filmmakers and directors from across the world who were restricted to their homes owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Each story centers on human aspects of the pandemic and how the lockdown affected different people. While some stories will make you laugh, others will raise questions.

Where to watch: Netflix

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Premise: An anthology of five Tamil short films, Putham Pudhu Kaalai features stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and hope in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown. Different segments include stories about bonding in uncertain circumstances and how lockdown was a strange means for many to find the missing spark in their lives.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Love In The Time of Corona

Premise: Four entwined stories about love and connection forms the basis of Love In The Time of Corona. Too many confusions, too many laughs and a little drama make up this mini-series. As individuals try to adapt to the sudden lockdown, an estranged couple is reluctantly stuck with each other, whereas another couple is facing troubles being new parents in these times. There are also two roommates, who seem to wonder if they can have a casual relationship under one roof and a couple that wants to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Where to watch: Hulu