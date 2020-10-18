Binge Worthy: 5 Engaging Anthology Films and Web Shows You Can Stream Next

With newer entries cropping up, anthology is a format that has fallen back into the trend. The genre has had quite a showing with films and shows like Black Mirror, Lust Stories and recently released Putham Kuddu Kalai finding success. If you're looking for some gripping titles under a similar format, here're 5 anthology films and web shows that you can stream next.

While some projects are more talked about than others, this week's Binge Worthy list includes a horror show, a crime detective series and an anthology comprising of rom-com shorts.

True Detective

Premise: There's nothing more appealing than a short, prolific and engaging detective crime story over a weekend, and True Detective is a perfect fit. It is an American anthology crime drama television series created and written by Nic Pizzolatto. It is gripping from the word go thanks to Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson who stand out against each other mouthing punchy dialogues. Also, as it jumbles between the good cops and the motive behind the twisted crimes, the plot gets murkier and more consuming.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Modern Love

Premise: Based on weekly column published in The New York Times, Modern Love has little moments that everyone can relate to. Easy on the mind and high on emotions, the episodic anthology series beautifully captures love, sacrifice and mental disorder. 'When The Doorman Is Your Main Man', 'When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist' and 'Take Me as I Am, Whoever I Am' are some of the episodes to watch out for.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

I Am

Premise: If you want to watch a thought-provoking and socially relevant film, I Am can be your pick. Based on real-life stories, Onir's directorial has four short films with a common theme of fear. While 'Afia' and 'Omar' deal with sperm donation and gay rights. Other two -- 'Megha' and 'Abhimanyu' -- are about Kashmiri Pandits and child abuse. The film was a crowd-funded initiative which was premiered at multiple film festivals. The anthology format works in its favour with each short leaving the viewer with a food for thought.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Into The Dark

Premise: If you’re up for some short-form horror watch, Into The Dark can be your next streaming choice. Feature length episodes with compelling and intense storylines are packed with jumpscares, gore and nightmares. 'Culture Shock', 'New Year, New You' and 'Pooka' are some of the best rated episodes online.

Where to Watch: Sony Liv

High Maintence

Premise: Joined by a common thread -- their weed deliveryman-- this comedy series explores the private lives of unique New York individuals. Funny, poignant and far from cliches, High Maintenance introduces a new colourful character with each episode. It is a show about common people and everyday life but when watched through Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair's they appear extraordinary.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar