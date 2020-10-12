Binge Worthy: 5 Engrossing Plots That Capture White Collar Crimes at Their Best

When one thinks of crime films, it's easy to turn to rogue gangster dramas and lavish heist web shows. However, recent releases -- Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story on Sony Liv and Netflix's Bad Boys Billionaire -- prove stories of smart looking crooks in business suits can be just as engaging.

This week for Binge Worthy, we list down 5 movies and web shows that best capture white-collar crimes. Though the guilty here might not use arms or violence to turn things around, their schemes are usually grander, offering plenty of engrossing storylines.

Margin Call

Premise: Without any gunshot firings, jumpscares or swift violent sequences, this tense Wall Street feature manages to keep one fidgeting, thanks to an ensemble cast with actors like Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Irons and Demi Moore.

Margin Call chronicles the lives of a company's management division following a financial crisis. When the department head is fired, he hands over a pen drive to his amateur protégé containing a secret so sinister that it can impact everyone's lives around the world.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Big Short

Premise: Isn't it exciting to watch oddballs fighting the adverse and making it to the top? Well, The Big Short is exactly about that. When the financial world was on the verge of an unimaginable crash, some risk it all to win huge. Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carrell are the stars of this Adam McKay film, which is based on a true story.

If you're a finance buff and enjoyed watching Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street and David Fincher's The Social Network, you'll love what The Big Short brings to the table.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Laundromat

Premise: If you're looking for something recent to watch, The Laundromat can be your pick. Based on the Panama Papers scandal, it has three parallel plots to look forward to. A story of a widow trying to claim her dead husband's insurance, a twisted affair of a billionaire and the death of a businessman under mysterious circumstances.

With three plots conjoined by one scandal, the film tries to discover the process of rich getting richer, the poor becoming poorer and the disappearance of the middle class. As it proceeds it becomes both complex and indulging. Also, Meryl Streep is a treat to watch, like always.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Bad Education

Premise: Bad Education is a gripping dark comedy-drama based on the infamous school-larceny scandal that rocked Long Island. Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney play school district officials who illegally use school funds to keep up with their lavish lifestyles.

It is smart, hilarious and astonishing most of the times. Everything happens in front of everyone and yet nobody expects what they are about to see. In fact, it is conflicting and frustrating to watch two powerful people be exceptionally committed to their jobs yet be so unethical.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

White Collar

Premise: The web show is about Neal Caffrey, a charismatic con artist, who is captured after a three-year game of cat and mouse by his nemesis and FBI agent Peter Burke. The two agree to join hands and embark on an adventurous journey to catch other fugitive criminals in exchange for Neal's freedom.

With six seasons and over 80 episodes, it has drama, thrill and a lot of detailing. The tone is smooth and sharp, as it tosses from comedy to thriller and back. If you are looking for something more elaborate and recurring, White Collar can be one of the options.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar