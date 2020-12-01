Binge Worthy: 5 Films You Can Watch After Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Everybody is talking about the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Karan Johar’s new show. But this isn’t the only project giving a sneak peek into what goes behind the camera in filmdom. Here are some films that delved into the lives of celebrities, albeit in a fictional setting.

Rangeela

Premise: Rangeela, starring Urmila Matondkar is about a background dancer who goes on to become the lead in a film and hereafter starts her tumultuous journey. She's at crossroads to choose between love, friendship and career.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Heroine

Premise: While a handful do fulfil their dreams, many find it hard to sustain in the ever-evolving film industry. In Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showcases the cost of stardom, the other side of the fame and the rise and fall of the famous.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Page 3

Premise: Another one from Madhur Bhandarkar, Page 3 is the imagery of the film industry from the eyes of a celebrity journalist. How she sees the personal lives of actors, filmmakers and businessmen is both hard-hitting and startling. From casting couch to child abuse to glamorous parties, the film covers many issues through multiple characters.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Luck By Chance

Premise: Ambitious actor Vikram and his girlfriend Sona, who is a struggling actress, venture into Bollywood to make it big. Their dreams take a toll on their personal lives. The film has a number of popular faces from B-town -- Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor -- making guest appearances.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Dirty Picture

Premise: The Dirty Picture is a biographical musical drama inspired by lives of Silk Smitha and many other actresses. Exploring their journey through Reshma, it showcases their struggle and their rise to fame. Reshma starts her journey as an extra in films and slowly becomes a successful name in the early eighties. Adding a feminist touch to it, the film also gives a glimpse of male dominance in the entertainment industry.

Where to Watch: YouTube