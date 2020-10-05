Binge Worthy: 5 Indian Films on Caste System to Stream Next

The caste system in India has always been a worry as it hampers the growth of the society. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Netflix film Serious Men, in which he plays a Dalit who is swaddled in a web of lies, is making quite some noise among the viewers. If Sudhir Mishra's satirical film intrigued you, this week, for Binge Worthy, we have listed five popular titles based on the Indian caste system that you can stream next. The list includes an inspiring tale, a love story and political drama too.

Manjhi the Mountain Man

Premise: Before Serious Men, Nawazuddin was seen as Dashrath Manjhi in 2015 film Manjhi the Mountain Man. Based on real events, the film is about a lower caste labourer who uses his meagre means to carve a path through a mountain that has isolated his community from the outside world.

It struck a chord with many not only because it is inspiring but also because the stoic commentary on the haves and have-nots in the world.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Article 15

Premise: Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 is a no surprise in this list. An uptight Brahmin police officer's face to face with caste prejudices forms the premise of the film.

Yes, the film is dark and might not be a 'happy to watch' but it gives a basic understanding of discrimination on daily basis and how difficult it can be to achieve minor and essential commodities if you belong to a certain community.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Sairat

Premise: The high on energy dance number 'Zingaat' had the nation dancing to its beats. At the face of it, the film is a love story about a couple from two very distinct castes who want to fight the odds and be together. However, the lead pair of Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar make this simple plot extraordinary.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Masaan

Premise: Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan has two stories to look forward to which run parallel eventually converging into one. While Vicky Kaushal's storyline stems from a love story of a lower caste boy falling in love with an upper-caste girl, the narrative of Richa Chaddha's plot derives from a young girl caught during an intimate moment in a hotel room before marriage.

The impressive part about Masaan is it never goes over the top. There is no loudness, but with very subtle mannerisms it has an uncomfortableness to it that one cannot ignore. It has almost everything that we might have seen or heard but never really paid attention to. Also, Dushyant Kumar's "Tu kisi rail se" adds an edge to it.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Aarakshan

Premise: The film is a socio-political drama based on the policy of caste-based reservations in government jobs and educational institutions. How the decision of the Supreme Court puts friendships and loyalties to test and how it leads to conflicts between a teacher hailing from a lower class, his friend, and his mentor is what the film is all about.

Subdued with the theme of reservations, it also segues into a conflict between ideology and entrepreneurship. While the film was subjected to mixed responses, it does give contradictory perceptions. Despite preachy dialogues, it finds strength from the nuanced performances of its cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Said Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Manoj Bajpaaye

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video