Binge Worthy: 5 Intriguing Political Dramas to Watch After Tandav

Saif Ali Khan's political drama Tandav dropped on Amazon Prime Video this week. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Article 15 fame Gaurav Solanki, the web show makes the digital debut of veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. It also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover, and narrates the story of an established political leader whose son wants to be the next PM and a university student's tryst with politics and power.

If you find political dramas intriguing, here are 5 films and shows to binge next:

Raajneeti

Premise: With many references to the Mahabharata, Prakash Jha's Raajneeti brings a raw and grounded tale of political families. The convoluted plot of the film offers elements of romance and thriller too. If you're in for a fun watch, Raajneeti can be your pick.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Paatal Lok

Premise: Touted as one of the best outings of 2020, Paatal Lok deserves all the hype. With brilliant performances by the actors and an engaging plot, the web show raises many questions about casteism, political groups on social media and fake news. Gripping from start to end, Paatal Lok is unabashedly raw and unapologetically honest.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nota

Premise: Vijay Deverakonda has an unique swag and NOTA is a proof of it. Without any romanticised songs or dreamy sequences, he manages to charm the audience. As the son of the state's CM, who's forced to take up his father's position after the latter is imprisoned, Deverakonda patches thriller and drama into one. Director Anand Shankar never conceals the sordid nature of politics and uses shocking plot as the film's strength.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rann

Premise: Media lobbying and political play is what Ram Gopal Varma's Rann brings to the table. The film narrates how troublesome it is to hold your ground in a system where integrity crumbles faster than cookies. A pompous story with filters of inspiration and ethics, it is a fight for idealism.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Yuva

Premise: Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, Yuva is about the tussle between students' foray into politics and moguls doing everything to stay in power. With multiple storylines, the film features three men from different strata. One is a contractual hitman, another an influential student leader and the third one is a spoilt young lad who has witnessed a gruesome crime. Yuva's song Dhaka Laga Bukka is also Tandav's anthem.

Where to Watch: Netflix